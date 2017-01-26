No. 3 Maryland routs Illinois 94-49

Maryland Logo (Photo: Associated Press)

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (AP) - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 14 points to lead No. 3 Maryland to an easy 94-49 win over Illinois on Thursday night.

Maryland (20-1, 8-0 Big Ten) had little trouble on either side of the ball, shooting 43 percent from the field and 7-22 from 3-point range.

The Terrapins got off to a quick start in the first quarter when Illinois went on a 5:28 scoring drought and Maryland a 14-0 run, never giving up the lead.

Much of the success came down in the post, where Maryland outrebounded Illinois 61-34, won the second-chance points battle 25-9 and scored more points in the paint, 44-22.

Brionna Jones added 11 points and five rebounds.

Alex Wittinger led the way for Illinois (8-13, 3-5) with 21 points.

