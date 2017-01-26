No. 3 Maryland routs Illinois 94-49

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (AP) - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 14 points to lead No. 3 Maryland to an easy 94-49 win over Illinois on Thursday night.
Maryland (20-1, 8-0 Big Ten) had little trouble on either side of the ball, shooting 43 percent from the field and 7-22 from 3-point range.
The Terrapins got off to a quick start in the first quarter when Illinois went on a 5:28 scoring drought and Maryland a 14-0 run, never giving up the lead.
Much of the success came down in the post, where Maryland outrebounded Illinois 61-34, won the second-chance points battle 25-9 and scored more points in the paint, 44-22.
Brionna Jones added 11 points and five rebounds.
Alex Wittinger led the way for Illinois (8-13, 3-5) with 21 points.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs