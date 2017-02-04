No. 23 Purdue rallies to beat No. 17 Maryland 73-72

Feb 4, 2017; College Park, MD, USA; Purdue Boilermakers players celebrate their 73-72 win over the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mitch Stringer, Mitch Stringer)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Carsen Edwards made two free throws with 2.1 seconds left, and No. 23 Purdue rallied to beat No. 17 Maryland 73-72 on Saturday and knock the Terrapins out of first place in the Big Ten.

After Purdue took a timeout to set up a play, Edwards was fouled on a drive to the basket and calmly sank both shots. Maryland freshman Kevin Huerter then hit the rim on a jumper from the corner, leaving Purdue to celebrate its first road win over a ranked opponent since 2013.

The Terrapins (20-3, 8-2) didn't make a basket over the final 7 1/2 minutes, scoring their final 14 points at the free throw line - including 11 by Melo Trimble, who missed a jumper before Edwards made his two free throws.

Caleb Swanigan scored 26 points for the Boilermakers (19-5, 8-3), who trailed by 12 in the second half. Purdue has won five of six.

Trimble scored 22, going 4 for 15 from the field and 14 for 15 at the line. The loss ended the Terrapins' seven-game winning streak and dropped them into second place in the conference behind Wisconsin, which plays on Sunday.

