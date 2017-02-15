No. 2 Maryland beats Wisconsin 89-40 for 14th straight win

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 16 of her 22 points in the first half, and No. 2 Maryland breezed past Wisconsin 89-40 on Wednesday night for its 14th straight victory.
The Terrapins (26-1, 14-0 Big Ten) bolted to a 16-0 lead, went up 43-14 at halftime and emptied the bench well before the finish against the Badgers (6-20, 1-12).
Off to the best start in school history, Maryland can clinch its third straight Big Ten regular-season title by beating second-place Ohio State on Monday.
Brionna Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, whose only loss this season came against No. 1 Connecticut, 87-81 on Dec. 29.
Courtney Fredrickson led Wisconsin with 14 points. The last-place Badgers shot 31.5 percent, committed 20 turnovers and were outrebounded 46-24.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
