No. 11 Wisconsin beats No. 23 Maryland 71-60 in Big 10 tilt

Feb 19, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; (L-R) Wisconsin Badgers forward Andy Van Vliet, forward Charles Thomas (15), guard Bronson Koenig (24), and forward Vitto Brown (30) sing "Varsity" after the game with the Maryland Terrapins at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin defeated Maryland 71-60. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mary Langenfeld, Mary Langenfeld)

MADISON, WIS. (AP) - Nigel Hayes scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Ethan Happ had 20 points and No. 11 Wisconsin beat No. 23 Maryland 71-60 in a choppy, foul-filled game on Sunday.

The Badgers (22-5, 11-3) overcame 27 points from Terrapins guard Melo Trimble to snap a two-game losing streak and stay in a tie atop the Big Ten with Purdue.

Bronson Koenig scored all nine of his points in the second half, giving the Badgers a lift with his jump shot after the senior missed a game with a left calf injury. Wisconsin shot 51 percent in the second half.

Wisconsin pulled away slowly, turning a six-point halftime deficit into a 12-point edge with 3 minutes to go in a game that lacked flow because of frequent whistles.

The teams combined for 48 fouls, 25 for Maryland (22-5, 10-4).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.