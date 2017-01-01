Nebraska rallies in closing minutes to beat Maryland 67-65

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Tai Webster scored 18 points and Nebraska closed with a 14-0 run to rally past Maryland 67-65 Sunday, ending the Terrapins' six-game winning streak.
The Cornhuskers trailed 65-53 with six minutes left before charging back behind Webster, who scored the game's final seven points.
Maryland still had a chance to salvage the victory, but Melo Trimble fired up an air ball with five seconds left and clanged a shot off the rim just before the buzzer.
Trimble finished with 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting and had three turnovers.
Glynn Watson Jr. scored 17 for Nebraska (8-6, 2-0 Big Ten), off to its best start in the conference since the 2005-06 season.
It was the second straight comeback win for the Cornhuskers, who used a 54-point second half to pull off an upset at No. 16 Indiana on Wednesday.
Freshman Kevin Huerter scored a career-high 26 points for the Terrapins (13-2, 1-1). Maryland used a 17-0 run to apparently take control before inexplicably going ice cold.
