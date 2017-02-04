Moore scores career-best 28; George Mason beats LaSalle

Marquise Moore scored a career-high 28 points and George Mason rolled to a 95-75 victory over LaSalle on Saturday night.
Moore was 10 of 16 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Jaire Grayer added 22 points and Otis Livingston II 19 for the Patriots (15-8, 5-5 Atlantic 10), who shot 63 percent (31 of 49) from the field and made 10 3-pointers. Jalen Jenkins chipped in 16 points.
Jordan Price scored 21 points to lead LaSalle (12-9, 6-4). Amar Stukes added 14 points and Cleon Roberts had 13.
Price made a 3-pointer to give the Explorers a 21-10 lead with 13:25 left in the first half. George Mason closed the half on a 37-14 run for a 47-35 halftime lead. LaSalle stayed close, pulling to 70-65 with eight minutes left before the Patriots finished on a 25-10 run.
