Minnesota beats No. 24 Maryland 89-75 for 6th straight win

Feb 22, 2017; College Park, MD, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Amir Coffey (5) dunks the ball in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Evan Habeeb, Evan Habeeb)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Dupree McBrayer scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, and Minnesota beat struggling No. 24 Maryland 89-75 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight victory.

The Golden Gophers (21-7, 9-6 Big Ten) are undefeated since losing to Maryland (22-6, 10-5) on Jan. 28. It was Minnesota's third consecutive road win, its longest run in the conference since 1989-90.

Down 53-50, the Gophers got 12 points from McBrayer in a 20-7 run that broke open a game that had gone back and forth to that point.

Nate Mason scored 17 points and Akeem Springs added 16 for Minnesota, which committed only six turnovers - two after halftime.

Maryland standout guard Melo Trimble went 4 for 12 from the field and the Terrapins went 7 for 27 beyond the arc in losing for the fourth time in six games. Backup center Ivan Bender scored a career-high 15 points for Maryland and Trimble and Anthony Cowan each had 11.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.