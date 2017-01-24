Maryland pulls away in second half to top Rutgers

Jan 24, 2017; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Melo Trimble (2) dribbles as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Corey Sanders (3) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Maryland Terrapins defeated Rutgers Scarlet Knights 67-55 Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - Pit the top team in the Big Ten against the bottom one and a blowout wouldn’t be surprising. But the Maryland-Rutgers matchup Tuesday night at XFINITY Center turned out to be anything but expected.

Even Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon admitted, “They were much more prepared for us than we were for them.”

But after falling behind a handful of times in the first half, the No. 22 Terps’ picked up the pace and their 3-ball started to drop, carrying Maryland — which shot 40 percent overall from behind the arc — to a 67-55 victory over Rutgers.

At 18-2 overall, the Terps are off to their best start in 18 years, a record Turgeon said he never anticipated.

“You’ve got to win a lot of close games, which we did,” he said. “The exciting thing for me is we can get so much better. We can play better than we’ve been playing — starting with rebounding and taking care of the ball — but it’s great to be mentioned in the same breath as that [1998-99] team, but it’s not something we set a goal for.”

Despite missing Monday’s practice with an illness, junior guard Melo Trimble hit 3-of-5 3-pointers, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. The only other Terp in double-digits, freshman guard Kevin Huerter added 11 points — including two, second-half 3-pointers — eight boards and six assists.

“[Huerter] really helped us get a big lead,” Trimble said. “Just his play-making ability — it helps, and we know he can do it, and today, he went out there and proved he could do it. So it really helped us going down in the second half.”

Extending their win streak to five, the Terps (6-1 Big Ten) shot 44 percent from the field, while the Scarlet Knights (12-9, 1-7) were just shy of 34 percent with Corey Sanders leading the way with 15 points.

Intensified compared with the first half, the Terps’ defense stood tall around the rim — with only senior forward Damonte Dodd getting into foul trouble and eventually fouling out — keeping Rutgers in a double-digit hole for most of the second half, which included a 20-6 run.

Though failing to earn their second conference win, the Scarlet Knights remained scrappy and capitalized when the Terps got careless. They converted 18 Maryland turnovers into 18 points and had a slight rebounding edge, 40-39.

However, they made just 10-of-24 free throws.

“Obviously, we’re not making them,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. “It’s mental if you don’t make free throws, but it’s been a problem for us. Scoring’s been a problem for us, and when you play a really good team like Maryland, you can’t leave that many points on the board.”

The Terps came out looking strong and moving the ball well, pulling ahead 18-11 — their largest lead of the half — midway through the first 20 minutes.

Then the Scarlet Knights stepped up their perimeter defense, preventing a Maryland field goal for four and a half minutes. As their shots started falling, they regained the lead, 25-22, late in the first.

But the Terps jumpstarted their offense and closed out the half on an 8-2 run for some momentum going into the break and a lead they would never relinquish.

As for the 18-2 start, Huerter said he’s not surprised the team is writing itself into the program’s history books.

“If we play to our potential, I think we can be really good,” he said. “All the freshmen — and, obviously, the people who [were] already on the team — have come from winning. No one’s ever really been on a losing team, so I think we have a lot of winners.”

Next up for Maryland is Minnesota on the road Saturday at 2:15 p.m., while its next appearance at XFINITY Center isn’t until Feb. 4 against now-No. 20 Purdue.

