No. 1 Villanova starts slow, finishes Mount St. Mary's 76-56

Mar 16, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers guard Elijah Long (55) is greeted at the bench as he leaves the game in the second half against the Villanova Wildcatsduring the first round of the NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Villanova won 76-56. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Donte DiVincenzo scored 21 points and NCAA Tournament top seed Villanova shook off a slow start and stumbled forward in the East region Thursday night with a 76-56 victory over No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's.

The Wildcats (32-3) weren't themselves for much of the first half before they opened the second half with a 21-6 run to take the first step toward defending their championship. Villanova is trying to be the first back-to-back titlist since Florida in 2007.

Since the NCAA went to seeding in 1985, No. 1 seeds are 130-0 against No. 16s. The historic upset remains elusive, but for a while it looked like it could happen inside KeyBank Center.

The Mountaineers (20-16), who edged New Orleans in a First Four matchup on Tuesday, gave the defending champions all they could handle for 20 minutes.

Freshman Miles Wilson scored 22 to lead Mount St. Mary's.

