Maryland routs Bucknell 103-61 in NCAA Tournament opener

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 28 points, Brionna Jones had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Maryland beat Bucknell 103-61 Friday to earn its seventh consecutive trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Playing at home in front of an enthusiastic crowd, the third-seeded Terrapins (31-2) built a 45-22 lead at halftime and expanded the margin to 30 points early in the third quarter.

Maryland will next face the winner of Friday's game between West Virginia and Elon. The Terps have at least one victory in 13 of the last 14 NCAA Tournaments and are seeking to reach the Final Four for the third time in four years.

Coming off its third straight Big Ten championship, ranked fourth in the country and in the midst of its third successive 30-win season, Maryland was miffed about being seeded third in the Bridgeport Region.

As if to prove a point, the Terrapins took control early against No. 14 seed Bucknell (27-6).

