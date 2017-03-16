Landale records double-double, Saint Mary's beats VCU 85-77

March 16, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Virginia Commonwealth Rams guard JeQuan Lewis (1) reacts during the 85-77 loss against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Jock Landale had 18 points and 13 rebounds as seventh-seeded Saint Mary's held on for an 85-77 victory over No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament's West Region on Thursday night.

The Gaels led most of the way, but had to fight to hold on after the VCU defensive pressure started to become too much in the second half.

Joe Rahon and Calvin Hermanson finished with 16 points apiece for Saint Mary's.

JeQuan Lewis paced VCU with 30 points.

