Freshmen lead 10th-seeded Oregon to 77-63 upset of Maryland

Mar 25, 2017; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The Oregon Ducks celebrate their win over the Maryland Terrapins in the semifinals of the Bridgeport Regional of the women's 2017 NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Oregon defeated Maryland 77-63.

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. (AP) - Sabrina Ionescu led five Oregon players in double figures with 21 points and the 10th-seeded Ducks continued their improbable run through the NCAA Tournament with a 77-63 upset win over third-seeded Maryland on Saturday.

Fellow freshman Ruthy Hebard added 16 points for the Ducks (23-13), who beat second-seeded Duke in the second round and advance to the first regional final in program history.

Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each had 16 points for Maryland, which finishes the season at 32-3.

The Maryland offense, which averages more than 90 points a game to lead the nation, was held to its lowest point total this season

Oregon coach Kelly Graves said before the game that his young team that starts three freshmen may not know it is not supposed to be winning. The Ducks became the second No. 10 seed to advance to a regional final, joining the 1991 Lamar team.

