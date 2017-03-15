A quick look at Villanova-Mount St Mary's in NCAA Tournament

Mar 15, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers guard Greg Alexander (23) handles the ball during the practice session for the first round of 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Konezny, Mark Konezny)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - - No. 1 Villanova (31-3) vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's (20-15).

First round, East region; Buffalo, New York; 7:10 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: The tournament's top-seeded team, Villanova is trying to become the first school to repeat as national champions since Florida in 2006-07. Led by senior guard Josh Hart and forward Kris Jenkins, the experienced Wildcats lost twice to Butler during the regular season and once at Marquette. Otherwise, they've been winning handily with the exception of a 55-53 victory over Seton Hall in the Big East Conference Tournament last week. Coach Jay Wright isn't worried about his team being complacent.

PINT-SIZED POINT: At 5-foot-5, Mount St. Mary's point guard Junior Robinson is the smallest player in Division I and also one of the most captivating players in the tournament. He scored 23 points Tuesday night against New Orleans in the First Four, playing all 40 minutes and sinking the game's biggest basket, a jumper in the lane with 1:29 remaining.

MR. BIG SHOT: Jenkins made one of the most iconic shots in NCAA history, draining a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against North Carolina in last year's championship. But Jenkins, who is averaging 13.4 points this season, can do more than just shoot as he's averaging 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

(NOT SO) SWEET SIXTEEN: Mount St. Mary has been a No. 16 seed in all five NCAA Tournament appearances. In its previous trips, the Mountaineers have lost to Kentucky (113-67), Michigan State (76-53), North Carolina (113-74) and Albany (71-64).

© 2017 Associated Press