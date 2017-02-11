Livingston scores 19, George Mason holds off Fordham 73-67

FAIRFAX, VA. (AP) - Otis Livingston scored 19 points, Marquise Moore and Jalen Jenkins had double-doubles and George Mason held on to defeat Fordham 73-67 on Saturday night for the Patriots' first-ever win over the Rams in seven meetings.
Moore had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Jenkins had 12 points and 13 rebounds for George Mason (17-8, 7-6 Atlantic 10), which celebrated homecoming with its third-straight win.
Jenkins had six points in a 10-0 run the first half for a 27-12 lead and the Patriots led 36-29 at the break. George Mason was up 61-48 with 8:54 to play when the Rams reeled off 12 straight with Antwoine Anderson making two inside baskets and Joseph Chartouny back-to-back 3-pointers. The teams traded free throws before Jenkins made a layup with a minute left to end a Patriot field goal drought of 7:54.
George Mason then went 8 for 8 from the line to secure the win.
Chartouny had five treys and scored 21 points with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Rams (10-15, 4-8), who were outscored by 15 at the line. Anderson had 14 points.
