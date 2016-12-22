Livingston, Moore lift Geoge Mason over PV A&M 75-59

George Mason Patriots (Photo: George Mason Athletics)

FAIRFAX, VA. (AP) - Otis Livingston had a career-high 23 points and Marquise Moore had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lead George Mason to its ninth-straight win, 75-59 over Prairie View A&M on Thursday.

Livingston went 10 of 16 from the floor with two 3-pointers and had six assists. Moore made 7 of 13 shots and 6 of 10 from the line on his birthday. The Patriots (10-3) head into Atlantic 10 play with 10 wins for only the second time since 1983-84.

Zachery Hamilton had 21 points for the Panthers (2-11), who lost their eighth straight since their only home game.

George Mason used a 12-0 run to take a 27-15 lead 4:08 before the half. Justin Kier had four points and Ian Boyd knocked down a 3-pointer. It was 37-21 at the half.

Livingston had both of his 3s, hit 6 of 7 shots and scored 14 points in the second half, when the Patriots pushed the lead to 24.

