Lindsey hits 4 3s, scores 19 as Providence beats Georgetown

Jan 4, 2017; Providence, RI, USA; Providence Friars guard Jalen Lindsey (21) looks to pass in front of Georgetown Hoyas guard L.J. Peak (0) during the second half at the Dunkin Donuts Center. The Friars won 76-70. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Fluharty, Brian Fluharty)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Jalen Lindsey hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Emmitt Holt scored nine of his 17 in the final 6:01 and Providence pulled away late for a 76-70 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night.

Kyron Cartwright and Rodney Bullock added 15 points apiece. Bullock had nine rebounds and five assists.

Alpha Diallo converted a 3-point play with 8:53 left to give the Friars (10-6, 1-2 Big East) a 54-52 lead they wouldn't relinquish. After Jessie Govan's bucket tied it 20 seconds later, Diallo made a jumper and Lindsey hit a 3 to spark an 11-3 run that gave Providence its biggest lead, 65-57, with 4:34 remaining.

Rodney Pryor's 3 about a minute later cut the deficit to five but Georgetown (8-7, 0-3) would get no closer. Holt answered with a dunk and then, with 1:59 to go, converted a 3-point play to make it 72-64 and Providence made 4 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Marcus Derrickson hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points for the Hoyas. Akoy Agau had his first-career double-double with 12 points and a career-best 12 rebounds.

