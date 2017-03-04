Jones scores 32 points, No. 4 Maryland beats Michigan State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Brionna Jones scored 21 of her career-high 32 points in the second half and No. 4 seed Maryland beat Michigan State 100-89 on Saturday night to reach the Big Ten title game.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 22 points, and Destiny Slocum and Kaila Charles each had 18 for the Terrapins (29-2). They will play Purdue in the championship game Sunday night.
Tori Jankoska led Michigan State (21-11) with 31 points, and Branndais Agee had 24.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs