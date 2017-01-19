Jones scores 25 as No. 3 Maryland beats Michigan 83-70

Maryland Logo (Photo: Associated Press)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Brionna Jones had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 3 Maryland pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Michigan 83-70 Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

It was the ninth straight double-double for Jones and 13th for the season. The 6-foot-4 senior made 12 of 16 shots and helped the Terrapins (18-1, 6-0 Big Ten) finish with a 43-33 rebounding advantage.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 17 and freshman Kaila Charles added 16 for Maryland, the only team unbeaten in conference play. The two-time defending Big Ten champions outscored Michigan 19-6 in the final quarter.

Katelynn Flaherty led Michigan (15-5, 4-2) with 30 points in 36 minutes. She moved into third place on the school career list with 1,666.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.