Hart, Jenkins lead way as No. 2 Villanova routs Georgetown

Mar 4, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles as Georgetown Hoyas guard Jonathan Mulmore (2) defends during the first half at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Josh Hart scored 21 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers with 7 minutes left that put the game out of reach, as No. 2 Villanova pulled away to beat Georgetown 81-55 on Saturday to roll into the postseason with momentum.

The senior guard from nearby Silver Spring, Maryland, was ice cold for stretches but came up big when it mattered. But Hart finished 8 of 15 from the field with six rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Wildcats (28-3, 15-3 Big East) to their fifth consecutive victory against the Hoyas (14-17, 5-13) - tying the longest streak in the history of the rivalry.

Kris Jenkins scored 19 points and Jalen Brunson had 17 on a day Villanova struggled to make shots from the field and even the free throw line until a late surge pushed its lead above 20.

Despite 21 points from Rodney Pryor, Georgetown wrapped up a disappointing regular season with 20 turnovers in its fifth consecutive loss.

