Gregg powers St. Bonaventure past George Mason, 82-72

George Mason Patriots (Photo: George Mason Athletics)

ST BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) - Denzel Gregg scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as St. Bonaventure handled George Mason, 82-72 in an Atlantic 10 Conference contest Saturday.

Gregg pulled down five of his dozen boards off the offensive glass and the Bonnies collected 15 of their 39 team rebounds on offense. St. Bonaventure collected 16 assists on 30 made baskets and gathered nine steals.

Jaire Grayer's layup with 5:41 pulled the Patriots within four, 65-61, but Nelson Kaputo hit a 3-pointer and Matt Mobley a jumper and the Bonnies pulled away.

Idris Taqqee scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards and Kaputo added 13 points for the Bonnies (10-5, 2-1), who shot 30 of 67 from the field, including 5 of 19 from behind the 3-point arc.

Marquise Moore scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for George Mason (11-5, 1-2). Grayer had 16 points and nine rebounds and Jalen Jenkins added 12 points.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.