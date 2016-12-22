Govan leads Georgetown past UNC Greensboro 78-56

WASHINGTON (AP) - Jessie Govan had 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks and Georgetown beat UNC Greensboro 78-56 on Thursday for the Hoyas' sixth straight victory.
Govan was 9 of 13 from the field and hit both of his 3-pointers for the Hoyas (8-4). L.J. Peak made 9 of 11 free throws and scored 16 points with five assists, Marcus Derrickson added three 3-pointers and 15 points and Rodney Pryor had 12 points.
R.J. White had 14 points and a season-high 11 rebounds, while Diante Baldwin scored 10 for the Bulldogs (9-4), who were playing their first game outside of North Carolina.
A jumper by Govan gave Georgetown the lead for good at 14-12. The Hoyas went on to a 40-26 halftime lead.
UNCG cut Georgetown's lead to nine on Francis Alonso's basket with 17:41 remaining but the Hoyas went on a 23-10 run that was bookended by 3-pointers by Derrickson.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs