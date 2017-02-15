Gibbs and Aldridge lead Davidson over George Washington

George Washington Colonials logo (Photo: WUSA9)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - Peyton Aldridge had 27 points and eight rebounds, Jack Gibbs added 21 points and nine boards and Davidson beat George Washington 74-63 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (13-11, 6-7 Atlantic 10) took control with a 17-6 run that ended with a 58-49 lead on Aldridge's jumper with 5:08 left. They pushed the lead into double digits in the final two minutes.

Matt Hart's layup pulled GW within 58-53 at 4:04 and the Colonials stayed within seven at the two-minute mark. But Davidson made all 10 free throws from there with Jon Axel Gudmundsson making six.

The Colonials (13-13, 5-8) took the lead four times in the game but never led by more than two points. Davidson took the lead for good at 46-43 with 12:31 left.

Tyler Cavanaugh and Jair Bolden had 15 points each and Yuta Watanabe and Patrick Steeves added 10 points each for George Washington.

