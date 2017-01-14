Georgetown rallies past former Big East rival UConn 72-69

Jan 14, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; NCAA referee Mike Nance attempts to move Georgetown Hoyas head coach John Thompson III during the first half of the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Tommy Gilligan)

WASHINGTON (AP) - L.J. Peak scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Georgetown overcame a 14-point deficit for a 72-69 win over former Big East rival Connecticut on Saturday.

Jesse Govan had 15 points and Rodney Pryor 14 for the Hoyas (10-8). Trailing 59-58, Georgetown scored the next seven points with Pryor's layup putting the Hoyas up 65-59 with 3:29 remaining. The Huskies missed two potential game-tying 3-pointers over the final 14 seconds.

Jalen Adams scored 22 points for the Huskies (7-10), who led 43-29 early in the second half. Adams scored 17 in the second half, but missed a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining. Connecticut had won two straight.

Both teams had recent four-game losing streaks, but entered the 66th all-time meeting - and second since Connecticut left the Big East in 2013 - coming off wins. Georgetown has won two in a row.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.