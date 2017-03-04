George Washington tops Dayton for 5th straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) - Tyler Cavanaugh tied a career high with six 3-pointers and scored 30 points, and George Washington snapped Dayton's nine-game winning streak with an 87-81 win on Saturday night.
Cavanaugh added eight rebounds for the Colonials (18-13, 10-8 Atlantic 10), who ended their regular season with five straight wins. Yuta Watanabe added 18 points and six rebounds, and Jair Bolden scored 12.
George Washington raced to a 16-1 lead, capped by Cavanaugh's layup with 16:08 left in the first half.
Dayton (24-6, 15-3), the conference's regular season champion, trailed 50-33 at the break and 70-51 midway through the second half, but scored 11 straight points to pull within eight at 70-62 with 7:54 left.
Scoochie Smith's 3-point play cut it to 82-77 with 26 seconds remaining, and a layup from Xeyrius Williams 15 seconds later made it 85-81, but the Flyers wouldn't get closer.
Kendall Pollard led Dayton with 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Williams added 17 and Charles Cooke and Smith had 10 apiece.
