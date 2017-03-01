George Washington sinks Fordham 67-66 on Cavanaugh's 3 FTs

George Washington Colonials logo (Photo: WUSA9)

NEW YORK (AP) - Tyler Cavanaugh scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and made three foul shots with .9 seconds to play to lift George Washington to a 67-66 comeback win against Fordham on Wednesday night.

Christian Sengfelder fouled Cavanaugh on a 3-point attempt for the win to send him to the free throw line. The teams shot it out from 3-point range before Cavanaugh's heroics.

Cavit Havsa buried one to put Fordham up 66-64 with 11 seconds to play, Jordan Roland knocked one down with 29 seconds left to put the Colonials up 64-63, and Havsa had another with 45 seconds left to make it 63-61. Yuta Watanabe gave George Washington (17-13, 9-8 Atlantic 10) its first lead of the second half at 61-60 with 70 seconds remaining. Watanabe added 15 points.

Fordham led 41-28 at halftime and extended its margin to 16 points (45-31) when Sengfelder scored a layup with 16:42 to go.

Joseph Chartouny led Fordham (13-17, 7-10) with 20 points, Javontae Hawkins 13, Havsa scored 12 and was perfect on all four 3s and Sengfelder added 11.

