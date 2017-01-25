George Washington sets season-high point mark in win

FAIRFAX, VA. (AP) - Tyler Cavanaugh scored 20 points, added seven rebounds, and George Washington won its second straight game, 87-68 over George Mason on Wednesday night.
The Colonials had lost five of their previous six before the back-to-back wins.
Jordan Roland hit five 3-pointers and also finished with 20 points for George Washington (11-9, 3-4 Atlantic 10), which hit 11 of 19 overall from deep and finished with its highest scoring output of the season.
The Colonials opened on a 13-4 run and led 35-24 at the half. Yuta Watanabe made two free throws, followed by Roland's fifth and final 3 which gave the Colonels a 77-55 lead with 4:25 left and they cruised the rest of the way.
Otis Livingston II scored 17 points and Marquise Moore finished with 15 to lead George Mason (13-7, 3-4). The Patriots shot only 40.3 percent and hit just one 3-pointer.
