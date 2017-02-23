George Washington rolls UMass behind Steeves' career night

George Washington Colonials logo (Photo: WUSA9)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Patrick Steeves scored a career-high 26 points and George Washington rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Massachusetts 83-67 on Thursday night.

Steeves finished 9 of 16 from the field and 7 of 10 at the free-throw line. Tyler Cavanaugh added 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Colonials (15-13, 7-8 Atlantic 10).

George Washington shot 53.4 percent from the field and dominated the glass, winning 41-29 on the boards.

Zach Lewis led UMass (13-15, 3-12) with 16 points. The Minutemen shot 26 3-pointers in the game, hitting just six. The loss drops UMass into the bottom four in the 14-team Atlantic 10 standings. Only the top 10 clinch first-round byes in the conference tourney which begins on March 8.

George Washington trailed 40-38 at the break, but seized the lead for good midway through the second half on a Jordan Roland jumper which was part of an 18-2 Colonials run.

