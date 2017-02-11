George Washington holds on to beat St. Bonaventure 76-70

George Washington Colonials logo (Photo: WUSA9)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Tyler Cavanaugh scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and George Washington snapped a three-game skid, holding back a late rally to beat St. Bonaventure 76-70 on Saturday.

Cavanaugh was 9 of 19 from the floor and 13 of 14 from the free throw line for the Colonials (13-12, 5-7 Atlantic 10). Jaren Sina added 22 points and seven rebounds.

The Colonials had a 42-29 advantage at the break and were up 52-39 midway through the second half. Jaylen Adams and David Andoh led the Bonnies (15-9, 7-5) as they outscored the Colonials 24-12 to pull within one, 64-63, with 4:45 to play. St. Bonaventure was still threatening when Cavanaugh sank a layup to make it 70-66 with 59 seconds left and the Colonials held on for the win.

Andoh finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Bonnies. Adams added 19 points with 11 assists.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.