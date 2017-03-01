George Mason holds off Duquesne 63-62

George Mason Patriots (Photo: George Mason Athletics)

FAIRFAX, VA. (AP) - Jalen Jenkins scored 13 points, including what proved to be the winning free throw, Otis Livingston added 12 with five assists, and George Mason held off Duquesne 63-62 on Wednesday night to break a three-game skid.

Marquise Moore grabbed 13 rebounds for the Patriots (19-11, 9-8 Atlantic 10), who entered the game in a three-way tie with George Washington and La Salle for sixth place in the conference standings.

Mike Lewis II hit a 3, Isiaha Mike scored 13 straight points, and the Dukes opened the second half with a 17-6 run to take a 44-36 lead. The Patriots rallied to a 49-48 lead on an 8-0 run and pulled ahead 63-60 on Jenkins' two free throws with 1:56 left. Duquesne closed to 63-62 after two free throws by Tarin Smith with 49 seconds left, but missed two shots before the buzzer.

Mike scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and Darius Lewis had three blocks for the 100th of his career for Duquesne (10-20, 3-14), which has lost four straight and is 1-11 on the road.

