George Mason downs UMass 76-74 behind Livingston's 22

George Mason Patriots (Photo: George Mason Athletics)

AMHERST, MASS. (AP) - Otis Livingston II scored 22 points, Jalen Jenkins added 15 and tied his career best with 12 rebounds, and George Mason held off UMass 76-74 on Saturday for its sixth victory on the road.

UMass closed to 66-65 on Donte Clark's layup with 4:47 to go, but the Patriots pulled ahead 74-69 on Marquise Moore's layup in traffic with 24 seconds left. Dejon Jarreau's tip-in and 3-pointer got the Minutemen within 76-74 with seven seconds to go before Livingston missed a free throw and C.J. Anderson was off on a 3 at the buzzer.

Jaire Grayer scored 12 for the Patriots (14-7, 4-4 America East), who made 14 of 22 free throws to the Minutemen's 8 for 17.

Clark scored 13, Anderson and Tyrn Flowers added 11 apiece and Jarreau had 10 for UMass (12-10, 2-7), which has lost three straight.

Karmari Newman's 3-pointer put the Patriots up for good 16-14 and George Mason led 43-34 at halftime.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.