George Mason downs Richmond 82-77 behind Moore's 25 points

RICHMOND, VA. - Marquise Moore scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 12th double-double this season, Jalen Jenkins added 16 points, and George Mason pulled ahead early to beat Richmond 82-77 on Sunday.

Otis Livingston II scored 11, Jaire Grayer added nine with a career-high 12 boards, and the Patriots (13-6, 3-3 Atlantic 10) outrebounded the Spiders 48-37 and outscored them 46-28 in the paint.

Trailing by 10 at halftime, Richmond gained on a 10-2 run capped by T.J Cline's tip-in and closed to 75-70 while the Patriots went without a field goal for 3:23. Livingston made a pair of free throws, Moore added four in the final 2:45 and the Patriots hung on.

Livingston's 3-pointer put the Patriots up for good 3-2, sparking a 13-3 run, and George Mason scored its most points (49) in a first half this season.

Cline scored 21 points and had 11 boards and ShawnDre' Jones added 19 with six assists for Richmond (11-8, 5-2), which has lost two straight.

