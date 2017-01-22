George Mason downs Richmond 82-77 behind Moore's 25 points

RICHMOND, VA. - Marquise Moore scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 12th double-double this season, Jalen Jenkins added 16 points, and George Mason pulled ahead early to beat Richmond 82-77 on Sunday.
Otis Livingston II scored 11, Jaire Grayer added nine with a career-high 12 boards, and the Patriots (13-6, 3-3 Atlantic 10) outrebounded the Spiders 48-37 and outscored them 46-28 in the paint.
Trailing by 10 at halftime, Richmond gained on a 10-2 run capped by T.J Cline's tip-in and closed to 75-70 while the Patriots went without a field goal for 3:23. Livingston made a pair of free throws, Moore added four in the final 2:45 and the Patriots hung on.
Livingston's 3-pointer put the Patriots up for good 3-2, sparking a 13-3 run, and George Mason scored its most points (49) in a first half this season.
Cline scored 21 points and had 11 boards and ShawnDre' Jones added 19 with six assists for Richmond (11-8, 5-2), which has lost two straight.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs