Foster's 35 points leads No. 20 Creighton in win over Hoyas

Feb 19, 2017; Omaha, NE, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Foster (0) leads a break against the Georgetown Hoyas at CenturyLink Center Omaha. Creighton defeated Georgetown 87-70. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Branscombe, Steven Branscombe)

OMAHA, NEB. (AP) - Marcus Foster scored a career-high 35 points and No. 20 Creighton broke open the game early in the second half in an 87-70 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.

Creighton (22-5, 9-5 Big East) shot 53 percent while avenging a 20-point road loss to the Hoyas on Jan 25. Georgetown (14-13, 5-9) shot just 38.5 percent in its first game since Feb. 11 and was 3 of 22 from 3-point range.

Isaiah Zierden added 13 points and Justin Patton and Cole Huff had 10 apiece for the Bluejays.

L.J. Peak, held to two points over the first 16 minutes, finished with 23 to lead Georgetown.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.