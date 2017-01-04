FAMU holds off Howard 78-66 behind Barham's 21 points

Howard Bison logo (Photo: Howard University)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Marcus Barham scored 21 points with five 3-pointers, Derrick Dandridge added 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Florida A&M held off Howard 78-66 on Wednesday night in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener.

Elijah Mays and Justin Ravenel scored 13 apiece for the Rattlers (3-11), who ended a 10-game skid.

Plagued by injuries, Howard (3-12) saw the return of preseason Player of the Year James Daniel and team-leading scorer James Miller.

Daniel, who hurt his ankle before the season's start, scored 24 points and Miller, who broke his hand in the Maryland game, added 18. Charles Williams had 12.

FAMU led 40-28 at halftime, but Howard rallied on an 11-1 run, and then closed to 65-59 with 4:32 left on Williams' two free throws. FAMU's Desmond Williams responded with a layup and the Rattlers sealed it with seven free throws in the final 1:53.

