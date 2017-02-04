Delgado's double-double, Rodriguez's OT shot lead Seton Hall

WASHINGTON (AP) - Angel Delgado scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and Desi Rodriguez hit the winning basket in overtime as Seton Hall outlasted Georgetown 68-66 on Saturday.
Rodriguez, who had scored in double figures in 15 straight games, suffered through a 4-of-19 shooting day to finish with nine points, but his floater in the lane with 1:10 to go in overtime put the Pirates (14-8, 4-6 Big East) ahead 67-66. The teams exchanged missed shots then the Hoyas' Rodney Pryor lost the ball with six seconds left. Madison Jones made 1 of 2 free throws for Seton Hall and a rushed Hoya 3-pointer missed.
Seton Hall's Khadeen Carrington tied it at 63-all with 35 seconds left in regulation before Pryor missed a jumper.
Delgado turned in his 40th career double-double and 17th this season. Carrington scored 16 points before fouling out at the end of regulation.
Pryor and L.J. Peak, the top two scorers for Georgetown (13-11, 4-7), were a combined 12 of 32 from the floor with Peak scoring 18 points with seven assists and Pryor with 13 points. The Hoyas were 1 of 19 from 3-point range.
