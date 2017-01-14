Cowan scores 19 and Maryland outlasts Illinois 62-56

Jan 14, 2017; Champaign, IL, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Justin Jackson (21) dives for a loose ball chased by Illinois Fighting Illini guard Malcolm Hill (21) during the second half at State Farm Center. The Terrapins won 62-56. Mandatory Credit: Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mike Granse, Mike Granse)

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (AP) - Anthony Cowan scored a career-high 19 points and led Maryland to a 62-56 win over Illinois on Saturday.

Maryland (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) faced a better team than the one it dominated early in the season, but a sloppy second half from the Illini allowed the Terrapins to come back and hold off the Illini in the final five minutes.

The Terrapins had a cold start, including a 3-for-13 first half from beyond the arc, but Maryland responded to shoot 43 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3-point range to make up for earlier mistakes.

Melo Trimble and Jaylen Brantley each added 12 points.

Maverick Morgan led the way for Illinois (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten) with 15 points and five rebounds Leron Black scored 14 points and added nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Maryland goes back on the road after a little break, traveling to Iowa on Thursday.

Illinois will face a difficult test when it travels to Purdue on Tuesday.

