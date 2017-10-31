College basketball is finally back

Mar 2, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlotte Hornets associate head coach Patrick Ewing against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

WASHINGTON(WUSA9) - College basketball is back! WUSA9 Sports was there to get you the scoop at Georgetown University and University of Maryland on their media day.

© 2017 WUSA-TV