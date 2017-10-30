College Basketball Analyst Jay Bilas discusses play for pay

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Sportscaster Jay Bilas speaks onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A who's who of college basketball coaches converged in Baltimore on Tuesday to raise money for the Cal Ripken Sr Foundation.

That's right.... hoops guys helping the first family of Baltimore baseball raise money for at risk youth.

The collection of coaches included influential former and current men's college basketball coaches, including Mark Turgeon, University of Maryland; Jay Wright, Villanova University; Gary Williams, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and former University of Maryland head coach; and Jimmy Patsos - Siena College, Men's Basketball Head Coach and Mike Brey, University of Notre Dame head coach and Maryland-native (Bethesda, Md.)

Diane Roberts caught up with Bilas to talk about the scandal plaguing in men's college basketball and whether players should get paid.

© 2017 WUSA-TV