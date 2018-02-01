Charles, Christinaki lift No. 11 Terp women past Rutgers

Head coach Brenda Frese offers instruction during Maryland's win over Rutgers. (Photo: Custom)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Kaila Charles and Eleanna Christinaki combined for 42 points on 17-of-26 shooting and No. 11 Maryland rolled to an 88-60 win over Rutgers on Thursday night.

Charles had 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting with six rebounds and five assists. Christinaki had 20 on 8-of-13, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, eight rebounds and six assists.

Stephanie Jones added 16 points for the Terrapins (19-3, 8-1 Big Ten) and Kristen Confroy had 11, hitting all four of her shots, three behind the arc. Maryland made 7 of 9 from distance and shot 59 percent overall (32 of 54) with 25 assists.

The Scarlet Knights scored the first two points of the game but Maryland scored the next nine and turned that into a 16-2 run. It was 41-28 at the half, with Charles scoring 17 points.

Khadaizha Sanders had 12 points for Rutgers (17-7, 5-5), which has lost four straight.

© 2018 Associated Press