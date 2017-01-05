Cavanaugh's 20 leads George Washington past Davidson, 73-69

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Tyler Cavanaugh scored 20 points and George Washington collected a 73-69 win over Davidson in the Colonials Atlantic 10 Conference home opener.
Jack Gibbs hit a 3-pointer to get Davidson within two, 71-69 with 20 seconds left, but Jaren Sina converted a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to nail down the victory.
The Colonials (9-6, 1-1) saw a 12-point first half lead evaporate in a 68-63 loss at Saint Joseph's in the conference opener Friday. George Washington now is 7-1 at home this season.
Cavanaugh was 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 5 from long range, to lead the Colonials.
Davidson out-rebounded George Washington 36-35 - just the fourth time the Colonials have been edged on the glass this season.
Peyton Aldriege scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats (7-6, 0-2). Gibbs, who missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, added 16 points.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs