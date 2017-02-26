Cavanaugh sparks George Washington to 3rd straight win

George Washington Colonials logo (Photo: WUSA9)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Tyler Cavanaugh scored 22 points and sparked a breakaway run in the second half as George Washington defeated George Mason 83-74 on Sunday to pull even with the Patriots in the Atlantic 10 standings.

Cavanaugh has scored 19 or better in the Colonials' last three games, all wins, and has topped 20 points a dozen times this season. Sunday, the senior made 8 of 17 shots, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists. With the lead at 57-54 and 8:19 to play, Cavanaugh drove for a score that started a 15-9 run over the next 3-1/2 minutes that gave the Colonials some breathing room in a game that saw 10 ties and nine lead changes.

The win lifts George Washington (16-13, 8-8) into a three-way tie for sixth place in the A-10, and owns the tie-breaker over both George Mason (18-11, 8-8) and La Salle.

Marquise Moore led George Mason with 20 points and six assists. Yuta Watanabe scored a season-high 18 and Jaren Sina 16 for George Washington, which had a season-low five turnovers against 17 assists.

