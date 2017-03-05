Bucknell holds off Navy, advance to Patriot tourney final

LEWISBURG, PA. (AP) - Zach Thomas scored 22 points and Nana Foulland added 18, including two free throws that proved to be the winning points, and Bucknell edged Navy 70-65 on Sunday to advance to the Patriot League Tournament championship game.

The top-seeded Bison (25-8) play third-seeded Lehigh at home on Wednesday for the tournament championship and an NCAA berth.

Foulland made two free throws for a 66-63 lead with 1:24 remaining. Navy's Shawn Anderson drove to the hoop to get the Midshipmen within a point but Kimbal Mackenzie made Bucknell's only 3-pointer of the second half from the left baseline to lead 69-65 with 38.5 seconds remaining. Navy tried to work the ball inside but Foulland intercepted the pass and Thomas was fouled in transition and made 1 of 2 free throws. The Midshipmen missed three 3-pointers on their final possession.

Shawn Anderson scored 21 points and Bryce Dulin 15 for Navy (16-16).

