Brionna Jones' double-double leads No.3 Maryland past Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. (AP) - Brionna Jones scored 17 points and added 14 rebounds, and No. 3 Maryland beat Purdue 85-70 Thursday night for the Terrapins' 10th straight win.

Brianna Fraser had 18 points and six rebounds, Ieshia Small finished with 14 points and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 12 for Maryland (22-1, 10-0 Big Ten).

Ashley Morrissette scored 14 points to lead Purdue (14-9, 5-4). Andreona Keys added 13 points and Dominique McBryde had 12.

The Terrapins shot 44 percent from the floor (31 for 70) and finished with 16 assists.

Maryland's reserves outscored Purdue's 13-4 in the first half, and finished with a 34-18 edge. The Terps outrebounded the Boilermakers 22-12 in the first two quarters, leading to a 10-2 advantage in second-chance points, and 45-38 for the game.

