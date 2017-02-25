Bohannon scores 24 to help Iowa beat No. 24 Maryland 83-69

Feb 25, 2017; College Park, MD, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohanon (3) dribbles past Maryland Terrapins guard Kevin Huerter (4) at the Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mitch Stringer, Mitch Stringer)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (AP) - Freshman Jordan Bohannon scored a career-high 24 points, hitting 8 of 10 3-pointers to help Iowa breeze past fading No. 24 Maryland 83-69 Saturday night.

Tyler Cook had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (16-13, 8-8 Big Ten), who improved to 2-7 on the road this season. Iowa led by seven at halftime and erased any shred of suspense by taking a 16-point lead with 10:28 remaining.

The Hawkeyes went 16 for 26 beyond the arc in avenging a home loss to Maryland on Jan. 19.

Bohannon came in averaging 9.2 points per game and shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. Cook, who's also a freshman, scored only eight points in the first meeting between the teams.

Kevin Huerter scored 13 points for Maryland (22-7, 10-6). Since opening 20-2, the Terrapins have lost five of seven and three in a row.

Eager to rebound from a home loss to Minnesota, the Terrapins came out flat against an Iowa team that had beaten only Rutgers on the road.

