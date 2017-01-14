American rallies, but falls short against Army

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - First it was by three, then five, then 10, and before they knew it, the American University Eagles fell into a 17-point, 23-6 deficit in the first half against Army at Bender Arena on Saturday.

But the Black Knights couldn’t count the Eagles out just yet. A 10-2 run ending the first half and team-carrying performances from guards freshman Sa’eed Nelson and senior Jalen Rhea in the second half gave American a comeback shot.

Although the Eagles grabbed the lead twice, Army’s five second-half 3-pointers helped the team regain control late in the game, and the Black Knights (8-10 overall, 2-4 Patriot League) held on for a 53-49 victory over American (4-13, 1-5).

“They played hard, Army — always — and they rely on three-point shooting,” American coach Mike Brennan said. “We came out a little flat, missed a bunch of shots early, got in a hole. I thought we battled back in the second half, but we’ve got to put it together for two halves at some point here.”

The teams entered the game tied for last in the Patriot League, but with Saturday’s defeat, the Eagles have lost four straight.

But Nelson remained a bright spot for American for his 37 minutes, finishing with a team-high 13 points, five boards, five assists and four of the Eagles’ six steals. Going into the game, he was third in the league in scoring and the leader in steals.

Despite not getting on the board in the first half, Rhea powered through the second, opening it with a quick 3-pointer — the team’s first of the game after going 0-for-11 in the first half. A couple minutes later, he sank another one and finished with three from behind the arc for 11 points total.

“It’s definitely a momentum swing when you start hitting shots after going dry in the first half, and then they started falling,” Rhea said. “It gives you a lot of optimism that we can slowly claw our way back in this game, given the first half we showed.”

American looked like a different team in the second half with a stronger, more aggressive defense that forced Army to take poor shots. But the Black Knights’ wall around the perimeter remained tough to penetrate with ample depth to stay fresh. The Eagles shot just 33.8 from the field, compared with Army’s 42.2 field goal percentage.

The intensified defense kept American in the game while a three from Rhea with 1:52 left got his team within two points. But a late pair of made free throws along with draining the clock handed the Black Knights their second victory in three games.

Freshman center Mark Gasperini added 12 points, seven rebounds and a steal, while freshman forward/center Matt Wilson led Army with 13 points and eight boards off the bench.

With just one win in 2017, the Eagles will try to break their losing streak Wednesday at home against Lafayette at 7:30 p.m.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys that haven’t been through this before, and it’s easy to put your head down,” Rhea said. “But this league is so even, and you just have to stick with it.

“Coach always tells us that it’s not our record; it’s if we’re getting better every single day, and we are. We’re right on that cusp of being on the other end of these games.”



