Allen lifts Hokies past No. 12 Virginia in 2 OTs, 80-78

Feb 2, 2017; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies students celebrate on the court following the victory against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Thomas Shroyer)

BLACKSBURG, VA. (AP) - Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.2 seconds left in the second overtime and Virginia Tech beat No. 12 Virginia for the second consecutive year at Cassell Coliseum, 80-78.

Allen, who led the Hokies (17-7, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 22 points, pulled up a few feet from the basket and made the shot, ending a crazy game that featured a tip-in to force the first overtime and a shot that died on the rim, helping to force the second.

London Perrantes had 22 points to lead Virginia (18-6, 8-4), but the Cavaliers couldn't put away their rival.

Ty Outlaw's tip-in with 1 second left in regulation forced the overtime, and Perrantes' bid for a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left in the first overtime died on the rim. The officials called a jump ball, the Hokies had the possession arrow and Allen missed for the Hokies.

