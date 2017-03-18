Zeller scores 19, Hornets beat Wizards 98-93

Mar 18, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (40) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith (14) in the second half at Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Wizards 98-93. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Cody Zeller scored 19 points and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 98-93 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Kemba Walker had eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Marvin Williams had 16 points and eight rebounds as the Hornets handed the Wizards their second straight defeat.

The Hornets limited the Wizards to 37 percent shooting from the field.

John Wall had 19 points and eight assists for the Wizards, and Bradley Beal scored 18 points.

Charlotte entered the night 4 ½ games back of Miami for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs with 14 games remaining.

© 2017 Associated Press