X-ray, MRI on Wizards guard Wall's pinkie show no damage

Jan 11, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Washington Wizards point guard John Wall (2) controls the ball during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Greg M. Cooper)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Wizards say an X-ray and an MRI on John Wall's right pinkie finger revealed no breaks or tears.

The guard has been playing with pain in that finger and his left wrist and missed practice Friday. But Washington coach Scott Brooks expects Wall to be able to continue playing as long as the All-Star guard puts tape or a split on the pinkie finger.

Brooks said after practice Friday that everything "came back clean" on Wall, who could remain in the lineup when the Wizards host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. Despite the injuries, Wall had 10 assists in Washington's loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Wall is averaging a career-high 22.8 points and 10.3 assists this season.

