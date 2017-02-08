Wizards win 114-110, send Nets to 11th straight loss

Feb 8, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) and forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) during first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) - Bradley Beale scored 31 points, John Wall added 23 points and 12 assists, and Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Washington Wizards sent the Brooklyn Nets to their 11th straight loss with a 114-110 overtime victory Wednesday night.

Jason Smith scored 15 points and Marcin Gortat added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Wizards, who won for the eighth time in their last nine games.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Nets with 21 points. Brook Lopez, who finished with 20 points, fouled out with 1:20 left in regulation as Brooklyn dropped its 13th in a row at home.

Porter's two free throws with 1:21 left in overtime snapped a 107-107 tie and gave the Wizards the lead for good.

