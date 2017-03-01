Wizards snap 8-game skid against Raptors with 105-96 win

Mar 1, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards guard Bojan Bogdanovic (44) controls a ball as Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll (5) tries to defend during the fourth quarter in a game at Air Canada Centre. The Washington Wizards won 105-96. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nick Turchiaro, Nick Turchiaro)

TORONTO (AP) - Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points off the bench and Bradley Beal added 23 as the Washington Wizards snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Toronto Raptors with a 105-96 win on Wednesday night.

John Wall had 12 points and 13 assists for his 39th double-double of the season as the third-place Wizards took the first of a home-and-home series against Toronto, moving a game up on fourth-place Toronto in the standings.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and Serge Ibaka added 22 more for the Raptors, who were again without All-Star Kyle Lowry, following the guard's wrist surgery that will keep him out the remainder of the regular season.

After four consecutive comeback victories in which they trailed by double-digit deficits, the Raptors' luck ran out on Wednesday as they fell behind by 23 points in the second quarter, with Washington pushing that advantage to 24 in the third quarter.

