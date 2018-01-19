Wizards score 45 in 3rd, beat Pistons 122-112

Jan 19, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard (5) is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Rick Osentoski)

DETROIT (AP) - Bradley Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 26 points each, and the Washington Wizards scored 45 points in the third quarter before holding on for a 122-112 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

The Pistons cut a 20-point second-half deficit to four in the fourth quarter, but John Wall made a big 3-pointer to put the Wizards up 107-100. Oubre added a four-point play a few possessions later to push Washington's lead to nine.

Andre Drummond had 14 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists for the Pistons, who have lost four straight.

Both teams were struggling coming into the game. The Wizards lost by 24 at Charlotte on Wednesday, and they fell behind by 15 in the first quarter at Detroit. It was tied at 46 at halftime, though.

Then Washington dominated the third quarter, shooting 16 of 20 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range. Beal scored 13 points in the period and Wall, who was scoreless in the first half, added 10 in the third.

The Wizards led 91-74 after three before Detroit rallied, with substitutes Stanley Johnson, Luke Kennard and Anthony Tolliver helping lead the comeback.

Wall finished with 16 points and 11 assists.

LEUER'S ANKLE

Detroit forward Jon Leuer told the Detroit News earlier Friday that he had decided to have season-ending ankle surgery.

"He's tried everything to get back," coach Stan Van Gundy said before the game. "Did not want to go to the route of anything season-ending, right up to the very last day earlier this week. He gave it everything he could to try to get back."

The 6-foot-10 Leuer has played in only eight games this season.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Beal scored at least 20 points for the 35th time this season. No guard in the Eastern Conference has done it more often.

Pistons: Drummond had 14 rebounds in the first half and played almost the entire second before fouling out.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Pistons: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

© 2018 Associated Press